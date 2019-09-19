Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $43.5, while its potential upside is 32.95%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.4% and 0% respectively. 3.3% are Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.14% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.