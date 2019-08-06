Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Both Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.62 N/A -0.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 52.91% for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $45. Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,209.33%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Allogene Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 10.9%. Insiders held 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.