Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Since Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|203.56
|N/A
|-2.36
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-238.9%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and has 5.9 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $42.33, while its potential upside is 61.81%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|8.32%
|9.39%
|5.19%
|2.31%
|0%
|15.11%
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.56%
|-18.8%
|-17.7%
|-1.77%
|0%
|-0.49%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 15.11% stronger performance while Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
