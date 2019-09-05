Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

This is a contrast between Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.71% and an $42.33 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.4% and 61.2%. Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.