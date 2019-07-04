Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|19
|55.74
|N/A
|-7.69
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Arvinas Inc.
|0.00%
|213.1%
|-179.1%
Liquidity
Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Arvinas Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a 66.30% upside potential. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential downside of -15.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
|Arvinas Inc.
|-0.29%
|-9.57%
|-7.23%
|12.93%
|0%
|61.71%
For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.
Summary
Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.
