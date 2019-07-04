Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 19 55.74 N/A -7.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 213.1% -179.1%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Arvinas Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $45, and a 66.30% upside potential. Competitively Arvinas Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, with potential downside of -15.73%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Allogene Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arvinas Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05% Arvinas Inc. -0.29% -9.57% -7.23% 12.93% 0% 61.71%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Arvinas Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.