Comparing of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

We are contrasting Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 53.65% and an $42.33 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.4% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 3.3% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Alterity Therapeutics Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.