Comparing of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 2.04 N/A 3.83 11.60 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 2 1.38 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) and Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. and Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.90% and an $52.25 consensus price target. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 73.61% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.3% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares and 26.11% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. shares. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.33% of Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.18% -4.19% -8.98% -3.82% 5.74% 1.05% Westport Fuel Systems Inc. 57.23% 41.85% 96.24% 6.53% 1.95% 96.24%

For the past year Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Westport Fuel Systems Inc.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Westport Fuel Systems Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a transportation technology company, provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Corporate and Technology Investments, and Cummins Westport Joint Venture. It designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) components and systems to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers. The company also designs, manufactures, tests, certifies, and sells components, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, filters, and bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits under the BRC Gas Equipment, Emer, OMVL, Valtek, Prins, Zavoli, GFI, and TA Gas Technology brands; fuel system components include vaporizers, and CNG and LPG tank valves; CUBOGAS branded CNG compressors and refueling systems; LPG injection systems; diesel and CNG engines; natural gas fuel systems; and Westport WiNG power system vehicles. In addition, it designs and manufactures alternative fuel components and systems for off-road mobile and stationary equipment, and heavy-duty on-road vehicles, as well as develops complete emissions certified and non-certified engines for forklifts and other industrial equipment under the IMPCO, Westport, and GFI brands. Further, the company offers natural gas engines for transit, school, and shuttle buses; conventional trucks and tractors; refuse collection trucks; and specialty vehicles, such as short-haul port drayage trucks and street sweepers. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.