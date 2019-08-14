Comparing of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has 13.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 6.30% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. N/A 38 22.93 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. presently has an average price target of $66, suggesting a potential upside of 89.49%. As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 75.81%. Based on the results shown earlier, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -0.73% 3.74% 7.37% -4.53% -12.57% -11.3% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has -11.30% weaker performance while Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s peers have 38.76% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.