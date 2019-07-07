Comparing of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) and Its Peers

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) is a company in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.52% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has 13.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.22% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0.00% 16.00% 6.30% Industry Average 19.62% 20.13% 8.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. N/A 39 20.52 Industry Average 118.13M 601.94M 18.89

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Motion Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.44 2.73

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $66, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. As a group, Industrial Electrical Equipment companies have a potential upside of 83.18%. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Motion Technologies Inc. -5.66% -5.49% -15.72% -25.54% -23.76% -20.61% Industry Average 9.17% 15.06% 12.61% 28.50% 50.24% 31.03%

For the past year Allied Motion Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. are 2.7 and 1.5. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.94 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. Competitively, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s rivals are 38.12% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s peers beat Allied Motion Technologies Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.