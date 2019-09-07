Comparing of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

We are contrasting Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.21 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.32 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -13.9% -10.5% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% -113.4%

Volatility & Risk

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has a -0.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Viveve Medical Inc.’s 129.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Viveve Medical Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Viveve Medical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares and 66.1% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 62.88%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 3.3% -10.56% -6.94% -17.44% -35.86% -11.87% Viveve Medical Inc. 1.18% -54.83% -67.74% -85.17% -91.65% -83.62%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. was less bearish than Viveve Medical Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Allied Healthcare Products Inc. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.