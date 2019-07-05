Comparing of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -0.53 0.00 PAVmed Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and PAVmed Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products Inc. 0.00% -23.1% -17.5% PAVmed Inc. 0.00% 0% -228%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. are 2.4 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor PAVmed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PAVmed Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. and PAVmed Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.5% and 15.2%. Insiders owned roughly 62.88% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.1% of PAVmed Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allied Healthcare Products Inc. -8.82% -15.3% -16.22% -24.76% -38% -15.16% PAVmed Inc. -8.59% -1.68% 17.86% 4.06% -19.31% 21.62%

For the past year Allied Healthcare Products Inc. has -15.16% weaker performance while PAVmed Inc. has 21.62% stronger performance.

Summary

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors PAVmed Inc.

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. Its product pipeline includes PortIO, a long-term implantable vascular access device; CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; DisappEAR: Antibiotic-eluting resorbable ear tube; NextFlo, a disposable infusion pump; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.