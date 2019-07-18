Comparing of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 RENN Fund Inc. 2 110.78 N/A 0.43 3.65

Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 13.61%. Comparatively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0% -0.42% 2.42% 3.11% 0.42% 16.34% RENN Fund Inc. 2.61% 1.95% -8.06% -4.85% 6.27% 5.37%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.