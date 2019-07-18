Comparing of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2
|110.78
|N/A
|0.43
|3.65
Table 1 demonstrates AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and RENN Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 31.17% and 13.61%. Comparatively, 30.67% are RENN Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0%
|-0.42%
|2.42%
|3.11%
|0.42%
|16.34%
|RENN Fund Inc.
|2.61%
|1.95%
|-8.06%
|-4.85%
|6.27%
|5.37%
For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has stronger performance than RENN Fund Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors RENN Fund Inc. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
