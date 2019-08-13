Comparing of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 31.17% and 0% respectively. Competitively, Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 28.58% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s stock price has bigger growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 2 of the 2 factors AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.