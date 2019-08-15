Comparing of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 State Street Corporation 63 1.58 N/A 5.89 9.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0 0 0 0.00 State Street Corporation 2 4 2 2.25

Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s average target price is $64.75, while its potential upside is 30.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and State Street Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has 16.04% stronger performance while State Street Corporation has -7.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors State Street Corporation beats AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.