Comparing of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras (NYSE:EBR) are two firms in the Electric Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliant Energy Corporation 47 3.39 N/A 2.17 22.80 Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 9 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alliant Energy Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alliant Energy Corporation and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliant Energy Corporation 0.00% 11.4% 3.4% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Alliant Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.68% of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras are owned by institutional investors. Alliant Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.06% 1.12% 5.9% 14.33% 17.09% 17.25% Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras 1.18% 11.64% 22.43% 3.01% 132.13% 61.57%

For the past year Alliant Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras

Summary

Alliant Energy Corporation beats Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras on 7 of the 8 factors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services to residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy, through its subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. As of December 31, 2016, IPL supplied electricity to 490,000 retail customers and natural gas to 220,000 retail customers; and WPL supplied electricity to 470,000 retail customers and natural gas to 190,000 retail customers. It offers electric utility services to retail customers in food and industrial manufacturing, chemical, and paper industries. In addition, the company holds investments in various businesses, which provide freight services through a short-line railway between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, Iowa; a barge terminal and hauling services on the Mississippi River; and other transfer and storage services. Further, it owns a non-regulated 347 megawatt (MW) natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and owns the non-regulated 99 MW Franklin County wind farm located in Franklin County, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated 47 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 40,870 Megawatts (MW); 114 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,991.74 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 70,148 kilometers of transmission lines and 7 power distributors that serve approximately 7 million consumers. Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. Â– EletrobrÃ¡s was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.