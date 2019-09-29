Comparing of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 2.65 91.99M 2.34 12.87 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 13 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of WhiteHorse Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 322,432,527.16% 15.3% 15.3% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$36 is AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s average target price while its potential upside is 22.53%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares and 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 3.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has bigger growth than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.