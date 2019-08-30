Comparing of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BLE), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 10.95 N/A 2.34 12.87 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 14 14.19 N/A 0.44 33.98

Table 1 highlights AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.3% 15.3% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 2 3.00 BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 0 0 0 0.00

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s upside potential is 26.32% at a $36 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. and BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 9.24%. About 0.1% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 1.21% 0.9% 2.13% 0.47% -0.92% 10.43% BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II 1.49% 1.83% 6.9% 7.29% 10.2% 16.34%

For the past year AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II on 7 of the 10 factors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.