Comparing of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

We are contrasting Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 18 0.90 N/A 3.77 4.65 Ur-Energy Inc. 1 10.03 N/A -0.04 0.00

Demonstrates Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Ur-Energy Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) and Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 28.9% 15.6% Ur-Energy Inc. 0.00% -12.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s 0.98 beta indicates that its volatility is 2.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Ur-Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 0.87 beta which makes it 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. Its rival Ur-Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.5 respectively. Ur-Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. and Ur-Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.5% and 22.1%. 28.2% are Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.71% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.81% 3.06% -8.22% -10.33% -10.56% 1.1% Ur-Energy Inc. 4.05% -36.24% -31.63% -18.42% -23.96% -8.75%

For the past year Alliance Resource Partners L.P. has 1.1% stronger performance while Ur-Energy Inc. has -8.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Ur-Energy Inc.

UR-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its principal property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.