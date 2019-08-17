Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.68 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 580.63% at a $26 consensus price target. Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.5 consensus price target and a 853.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.