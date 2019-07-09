Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 20.45 N/A -1.44 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 and a Quick Ratio of 7.8. Competitively, NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 and has 13.3 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $4 average target price and a 172.11% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 33% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders owned 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.