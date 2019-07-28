Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Immunic Inc. are 7 and 7 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Immunic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.3% and 1.9% respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.27%. Comparatively, Immunic Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.