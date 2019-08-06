Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 132.08 N/A -2.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 540.39%. Competitively Gritstone Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $18.5, with potential upside of 97.44%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.1% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.