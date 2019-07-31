Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 108 0.00 N/A -3.58 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -41.2% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.8. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 7.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.5. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 average price target and a 46.34% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.3% and 85%. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Ascendis Pharma A/S -2.18% 7.72% 73.07% 92.19% 84.7% 94.43%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.