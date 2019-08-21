Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)

Both Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 19.85 N/A -2.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 550.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 0.7%. 8.27% are Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -9.11% -32.51% -45.76% -60.9% -24.95% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.