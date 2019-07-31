Comparing of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

As Biotechnology companies, Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 536.57 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.3% -57.3% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

7.8 and 7.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.6% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. About 8.27% of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.1% of Ardelyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.13% -5.91% -10.33% -29.35% -64.63% 5.14% Ardelyx Inc. -3.69% -11.58% 20.38% 2.96% -42.57% 74.86%

For the past year Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc. beats Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It is also involved in developing ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.