Comparing of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and One Madison Corporation (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and One Madison Corporation (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 One Madison Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and One Madison Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and One Madison Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% One Madison Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and One Madison Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 67.11%. Competitively, 23.3% are One Madison Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% One Madison Corporation 0.1% 0% 1.79% 5.34% 0% 2.19%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than One Madison Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats One Madison Corporation.