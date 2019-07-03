Comparing of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and One Madison Corporation (:)

As Conglomerates companies, Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and One Madison Corporation (:) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
|One Madison Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and One Madison Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and One Madison Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and One Madison Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 67.11%. Competitively, 23.3% are One Madison Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
|One Madison Corporation
|0.1%
|0%
|1.79%
|5.34%
|0%
|2.19%
For the past year Allegro Merger Corp. has weaker performance than One Madison Corporation
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats One Madison Corporation.
