Comparing of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.23
|46.12
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Allegro Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 13.91%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Allegro Merger Corp.
|-0.57%
|0.67%
|1.75%
|0%
|0%
|1.45%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
