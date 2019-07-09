Comparing of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGRU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.23 46.12 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Allegro Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Allegro Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.4% and 13.91%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.57% 0.67% 1.75% 0% 0% 1.45% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.2% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Allegro Merger Corp. beats Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.