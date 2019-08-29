Comparing of Allegro Merger Corp. (ALGR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS)

Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGR) and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TKKS), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.06 160.00 TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Allegro Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allegro Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allegro Merger Corp. and TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 64.72% and 46.91% respectively. Allegro Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders are 15%. Comparatively, TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation has 18.91% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allegro Merger Corp. -0.1% 0.7% 2.02% 5.77% 0% 3.38% TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation -0.2% 0.3% 1.82% 5.68% 0% 4.15%

For the past year Allegro Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Allegro Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors TKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation.

Allegro Merger Corp. intends to merge, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.