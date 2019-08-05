Comparing of Alleghany Corporation (Y) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 656 1.28 N/A 20.61 33.27 RLI Corp. 79 4.32 N/A 2.71 33.21

Demonstrates Alleghany Corporation and RLI Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. RLI Corp. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alleghany Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alleghany Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than RLI Corp., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.66 beta indicates that Alleghany Corporation is 34.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RLI Corp. is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Alleghany Corporation and RLI Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Alleghany Corporation’s consensus target price is $700, while its potential upside is 3.70%. Meanwhile, RLI Corp.’s consensus target price is $88, while its potential downside is -0.34%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alleghany Corporation is looking more favorable than RLI Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alleghany Corporation and RLI Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 91.9%. Alleghany Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, RLI Corp. has 3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation was less bullish than RLI Corp.

Summary

Alleghany Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors RLI Corp.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.