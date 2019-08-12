Comparing of Alleghany Corporation (Y) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL)

Both Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) and Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alleghany Corporation 659 1.36 N/A 20.61 33.27 Markel Corporation 1,047 1.93 N/A 37.36 29.82

Table 1 demonstrates Alleghany Corporation and Markel Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Markel Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Alleghany Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alleghany Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Markel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alleghany Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 1.2% Markel Corporation 0.00% 5.5% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.66 beta means Alleghany Corporation’s volatility is 34.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Markel Corporation has a 0.79 beta which is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Alleghany Corporation and Markel Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alleghany Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Markel Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Alleghany Corporation has a -6.72% downside potential and an average price target of $700.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Alleghany Corporation shares and 77.4% of Markel Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.3% of Alleghany Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Markel Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alleghany Corporation -1.01% -1.16% 4.39% 9.96% 9.08% 10.01% Markel Corporation 1.51% 0.86% 4.99% 5.92% -3.22% 7.31%

For the past year Alleghany Corporation was more bullish than Markel Corporation.

Summary

Markel Corporation beats Alleghany Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Alleghany Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property reinsurance products, including fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeownersÂ’ multiple peril; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as liability, medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, auto liability, accident and health, surety, and credit. It distributes its products and services through brokers, as well as directly to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Insurance segment underwrites specialty insurance coverages in the property, as well as umbrella/excess, general, directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’, and professional liability lines; and surety products comprising commercial surety bonds and contract surety bonds, as well as workersÂ’ compensation insurance. This segment distributes its products through approximately independent wholesale insurance brokers, and retail and general insurance agents. The company also explores for and produces oil and gas; manufactures and remanufactures/retrofits precision machine tools and supplies of replacement parts; manufactures custom trailers and truck bodies for moving and storage industry, and other markets; and provides technical services for pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as toy and consumer electronics. In addition, it owns and manages improved and unimproved commercial land, as well as residential lots. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned approximately 314 acres of property. Alleghany Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

Markel Corporation markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment writes general liability, professional liability, property, personal line, program, workers' compensation, and other insurance product lines. The International Insurance segment provides professional liability, marine and energy, general liability, property, and other insurance product lines, such as accident and health coverage insurance. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products comprising aviation, accident and health, onshore and offshore marine and energy risk, agriculture, and public entity, as well as structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety. The company also underwrites and sells insurance products to small and medium-sized enterprises and affinity groups in the United Kingdom providing protection against legal expenses and professional fees incurred as a result of legal actions or investigations by tax authorities; and provides a range of complementary legal and professional consulting services. In addition, it operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers; and manufacturer of over-the-road car hauler equipment and related car hauler parts. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.