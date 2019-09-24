Comparing of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 205.73 N/A -2.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and uniQure N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Allakos Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.5 and a Quick Ratio of 20.5. Competitively, uniQure N.V.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and has 9.5 Quick Ratio. Allakos Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than uniQure N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Allakos Inc. and uniQure N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, uniQure N.V.’s potential upside is 69.64% and its average price target is $77.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Allakos Inc. and uniQure N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 78.8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Allakos Inc. had bearish trend while uniQure N.V. had bullish trend.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Allakos Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.