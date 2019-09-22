Comparing of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

This is a contrast between Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 51 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 105 0.00 N/A -2.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Allakos Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Allakos Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.7% -8.5%

Liquidity

Allakos Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 45.8 and 45.8 respectively. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Allakos Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Allakos Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $150.5, with potential upside of 58.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Allakos Inc. and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 98.9%. Comparatively, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.48% -18.06% -15.35% -22.83% -66.44% -22.56%

For the past year Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Allakos Inc.

Summary

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Allakos Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.