Comparing of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 45 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 12.65 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Allakos Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Liquidity

20.5 and 20.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Allakos Inc. Its rival MacroGenics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.5 and 6.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Allakos Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.67 average price target and a 79.01% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Allakos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 13.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Allakos Inc. beats MacroGenics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.