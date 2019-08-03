Comparing of Allakos Inc. (ALLK) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allakos Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allakos Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allakos Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -33.6% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Allakos Inc. is 20.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 20.5. The Current Ratio of rival Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Allakos Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Allakos Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, which is potential 143.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Allakos Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 79.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Allakos Inc. has -33.48% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.