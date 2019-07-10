Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 30 3.17 N/A -1.11 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.70 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alkermes plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.76 beta means Alkermes plc’s volatility is 76.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Alkermes plc has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Alkermes plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alkermes plc’s upside potential is 31.18% at a $30.25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.87% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 7 of the 8 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.