Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Both Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.01 N/A -1.17 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.66 N/A -2.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alkermes plc and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alkermes plc and MyoKardia Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc has a 1.78 beta, while its volatility is 78.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, MyoKardia Inc. has beta of 2.01 which is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival MyoKardia Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18 and 18 respectively. MyoKardia Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alkermes plc has a consensus price target of $29.5, and a 41.15% upside potential. Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $90, while its potential upside is 66.67%. The results provided earlier shows that MyoKardia Inc. appears more favorable than Alkermes plc, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, MyoKardia Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Alkermes plc has -21.52% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.