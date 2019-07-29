Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 29 2.98 N/A -1.11 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 20.35 N/A -1.43 0.00

Demonstrates Alkermes plc and Chimerix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alkermes plc and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.76 beta. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.43 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Chimerix Inc. has 13.6 and 13.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alkermes plc and Chimerix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 6 0 2.86 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Alkermes plc has a 43.97% upside potential and a consensus price target of $29.6. Chimerix Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 consensus price target and a 0.00% potential . The data provided earlier shows that appears more favorable than , based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.9% of Alkermes plc shares and 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Competitively, 1.3% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Chimerix Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.