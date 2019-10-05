Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 21 60.23 155.25M -1.17 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 9 0.00 1.85M -1.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alkermes plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 746,753,246.75% -16.2% -10.3% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 20,739,910.31% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc are 3 and 2.7. Competitively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 8.3 and 8.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alkermes plc and Bicycle Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

Alkermes plc has a 59.55% upside potential and a consensus target price of $29.5. Meanwhile, Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s average target price is $18.67, while its potential upside is 73.19%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Bicycle Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.2% of Alkermes plc shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alkermes plc’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 21.3% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Alkermes plc beats Bicycle Therapeutics plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.