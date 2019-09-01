Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 27 3.02 N/A -1.17 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.26 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alkermes plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alkermes plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk and Volatility

Alkermes plc’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 1 3 0 2.75 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Alkermes plc is $29.5, with potential upside of 40.61%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alkermes plc and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 53.6% respectively. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Alkermes plc’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Alkermes plc beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.