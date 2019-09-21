Comparing of Alkermes plc (ALKS) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes plc 26 3.12 N/A -1.17 0.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 79 95.14 N/A -7.88 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alkermes plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes plc 0.00% -16.2% -10.3% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -53.9% -45.5%

Volatility & Risk

Alkermes plc’s current beta is 1.78 and it happens to be 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 144.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

3 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alkermes plc. Its rival Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.3 and 9.1 respectively. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alkermes plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes plc 0 4 0 2.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 6 2.75

Alkermes plc has a consensus target price of $29.5, and a 39.15% upside potential. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $117.89 average target price and a 36.29% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Alkermes plc looks more robust than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alkermes plc and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 89.2%. 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alkermes plc 1.18% 1.36% -18.74% -29.39% -47.26% -21.52% Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.45% 7.75% -6.55% -5.03% -19.85% 6.42%

For the past year Alkermes plc had bearish trend while Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Alkermes plc.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR); Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia. Its early stage clinical programs include Givosiran that is in Phase I trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; ALN-CC5 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases; ALN-GO1 to treat primary hyperoxaluria 1; ALN-TTRsc02, an investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting TTR for the treatment of various forms of ATTR amyloidosis; and ALN-HBV for the treatment of Hepatitis B virus. The company has strategic alliances and collaboration agreements primarily with Sanofi Genzyme; The Medicines Company; Monsanto Company; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The University of British Columbia; and Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.