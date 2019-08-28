Comparing of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX)

We are comparing ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2 0.18 N/A -0.01 0.00 Deluxe Corporation 43 0.94 N/A 2.82 15.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Deluxe Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.2% Deluxe Corporation 0.00% 15.5% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.56 and its 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Deluxe Corporation has a 1.4 beta and it is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor Deluxe Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Deluxe Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. and Deluxe Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 90.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.4% of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Deluxe Corporation has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. 2.91% 22.07% 9.94% 32.09% -11.94% 35.11% Deluxe Corporation 4.47% 8.14% 1.52% -6.3% -24.35% 16.08%

For the past year ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Deluxe Corporation.

Summary

Deluxe Corporation beats ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings consisting of blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products producing value-added components; heavily illustrated books; specialty commercial products; and labels, box wraps, and folding carton solutions. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City, New York.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting and other Web services; search engine optimization; and marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions. In addition, the company provides fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks; and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards. Further, it offers financial technology solutions to larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions; and digital enablement solutions, including loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the United States, Canada, Europe, and North and South America. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.