Comparing of Alio Gold Inc. (ALO) and Its Peers

As Gold company, Alio Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.93% of Alio Gold Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alio Gold Inc. has 4.22% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Alio Gold Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alio Gold Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Alio Gold Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alio Gold Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Alio Gold Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alio Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.90 1.67 2.53

The peers have a potential upside of 118.86%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alio Gold Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alio Gold Inc. -10.3% 8.22% 18.68% -1.42% -39.77% -1.76% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Alio Gold Inc. has -1.76% weaker performance while Alio Gold Inc.’s competitors have 39.23% stronger performance.

Dividends

Alio Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alio Gold Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Alio Gold Inc.

Alio Gold Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100 % interest in the Ana Paula Property in Guerrero, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp. and changed its name to Alio Gold Inc. in May 2017. Alio Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.