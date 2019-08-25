Comparing of Alimera Sciences Inc. (ALIM) and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Alimera Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) and AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN). The two are both Drug Manufacturers – Major companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences Inc. 1 0.66 N/A 0.39 1.26 AstraZeneca PLC 41 4.96 N/A 0.95 45.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alimera Sciences Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC. AstraZeneca PLC appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alimera Sciences Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Alimera Sciences Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca PLC, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences Inc. 0.00% -72.6% 50.6% AstraZeneca PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.01 shows that Alimera Sciences Inc. is 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AstraZeneca PLC has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alimera Sciences Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AstraZeneca PLC 0 0 1 3.00

Alimera Sciences Inc. has a 545.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $3.03. Competitively AstraZeneca PLC has a consensus price target of $48, with potential upside of 7.67%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Alimera Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than AstraZeneca PLC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alimera Sciences Inc. and AstraZeneca PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 19.2%. Insiders held 1.5% of Alimera Sciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of AstraZeneca PLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alimera Sciences Inc. -43.35% -45.56% -47.33% -42.35% -55.86% -31.76% AstraZeneca PLC 7.58% 5.08% 16.22% 20.75% 12.78% 14.3%

For the past year Alimera Sciences Inc. has -31.76% weaker performance while AstraZeneca PLC has 14.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors AstraZeneca PLC beats Alimera Sciences Inc.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness. Its ILUVIEN is inserted in the back of the patientÂ’s eye in a non-surgical procedure, which allows for a self-sealing wound by delivering a continuous microdose of the non-proprietary corticosteroid fluocinolone acetonide in the eye. The company has an agreement with pSivida US, Inc. for the development and sale of ILUVIEN, and a delivery device to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans other than uveitis or to treat DME. Alimera Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, infection, gastrointestinal, and neuroscience diseases worldwide. Its marketed products comprise Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Faslodex, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Imdur, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise Accolate, Bevespi Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules, Bricanyl Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Eklira Genuair/Tudorza Pressair, Oxis Turbuhaler, Pulmicort Turbuhaler/Pulmicort Flexhaler, Pulmicort Respules, Symbicort pMDI, and Symbicort Turbuhaler for respiratory diseases; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent and Synagis for infection diseases; Movantik/Moventig, Seroquel IR, Seroquel XR, Vimovo1, and Zomig for neuroscience diseases; and Losec/Prilosec and Nexium for gastrointestinal diseases. It serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices. The companyÂ’s pipeline includes 132 projects, of which 120 are in the clinical phase of development. It has collaboration agreements with Valeant Holdings Ireland, and Eli Lilly and Company; definitive agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc.; collaborations with FibroGen, Astellas, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, Champions Oncology, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; collaboration and license agreement with Celgene International SÃ rl; and license agreement with LEO Pharma A/S. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.