Comparing of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) are two firms in the Medical Appliances & Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 274 7.28 N/A 5.16 40.51 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Align Technology Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Align Technology Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 54.38% for Align Technology Inc. with average target price of $307.8. Competitively Titan Medical Inc. has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 217.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Titan Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Align Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Align Technology Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 0% respectively. Align Technology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. had bearish trend while Titan Medical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Align Technology Inc. beats Titan Medical Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.