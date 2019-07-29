Comparing of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 274 7.27 N/A 4.64 70.23 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 2 12.36 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Align Technology Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 30.6% 18.5% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -171.2% -65.4%

Risk & Volatility

Align Technology Inc. has a 2.12 beta, while its volatility is 112.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 5.5 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Align Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Align Technology Inc. and Senseonics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Align Technology Inc.’s consensus target price is $307.8, while its potential upside is 54.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83% of Align Technology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Align Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Senseonics Holdings Inc. has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. 0.88% 11.33% 29.33% 38.04% 13.72% 55.52% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -10.55% 1.92% -7.83% -39.94% -33.12% -18.15%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. has 55.52% stronger performance while Senseonics Holdings Inc. has -18.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Align Technology Inc. beats Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.