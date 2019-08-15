Comparing of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD)

We are comparing Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) and Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology Inc. 271 6.36 N/A 5.16 40.51 Digirad Corporation 7 0.09 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Align Technology Inc. and Digirad Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Align Technology Inc. and Digirad Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology Inc. 0.00% 32.5% 19.7% Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Align Technology Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Digirad Corporation’s 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.26 beta.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Align Technology Inc. Its rival Digirad Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Align Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Align Technology Inc. and Digirad Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Align Technology Inc. is $307.8, with potential upside of 76.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Align Technology Inc. and Digirad Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 39.3%. Align Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 7.6% are Digirad Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Align Technology Inc. -24.02% -23.04% -34.93% -10.2% -40.02% -0.17% Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14%

For the past year Align Technology Inc. has stronger performance than Digirad Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Align Technology Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements. The companyÂ’s Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; and Restorative software for iTero, a software for GPs, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons. It also provides Orthodontic software for iTero, a software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, Invisalign digital impression submission, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; CAD/CAM services, such as iTero Models and Dies, OrthoCAD iCast, and OrthoCAD iRecord; and Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner, as well as third party scanners and digital scans for Invisalign treatment submission. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.