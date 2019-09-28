Comparing of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

Both Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 173 48.36 1.59B 4.86 35.59 Yunji Inc. 8 0.00 28.35M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 919,713,095.79% 19.8% 10% Yunji Inc. 356,155,778.89% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Yunji Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 9 3.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$232.78 is Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average target price while its potential upside is 40.25%. Competitively Yunji Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.4, with potential upside of 109.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Yunji Inc. is looking more favorable than Alibaba Group Holding Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 10.9% of Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 48.49% are Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited has 26.29% stronger performance while Yunji Inc. has -24.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats Yunji Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.