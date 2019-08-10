Comparing of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Both Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Retail Other industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group Holding Limited 172 0.00 N/A 4.86 35.59 National Vision Holdings Inc. 30 1.50 N/A 0.19 163.68

Table 1 highlights Alibaba Group Holding Limited and National Vision Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. National Vision Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Alibaba Group Holding Limited. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is trading at a lower P/E ratio than National Vision Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) and National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0.00% 19.8% 10% National Vision Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.1% 0.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, National Vision Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Alibaba Group Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Alibaba Group Holding Limited and National Vision Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group Holding Limited 0 0 11 3.00 National Vision Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Alibaba Group Holding Limited is $223.82, with potential upside of 40.66%. Competitively the average target price of National Vision Holdings Inc. is $37, which is potential 18.40% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alibaba Group Holding Limited is looking more favorable than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.7% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares and 0% of National Vision Holdings Inc. shares. About 48.49% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of National Vision Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alibaba Group Holding Limited -3.11% -1.11% -8.56% 3.77% -6.34% 26.29% National Vision Holdings Inc. -1.59% 5.97% 17.87% 0.7% -21.3% 12.14%

For the past year Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger growth than National Vision Holdings Inc.

Summary

Alibaba Group Holding Limited beats National Vision Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. It operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party platform for brands and retailers; Rural Taobao program that enables rural residents and businesses to sell agricultural products to urban consumers; Juhuasuan, a sales and marketing platform for flash sales; Alibaba.com, an online wholesale marketplace; Alitrip, an online travel booking platform; 1688.com, an online wholesale marketplace; and AliExpress, a consumer marketplace. The company also provides pay-for-performance and display marketing services through its Alimama marketing technology platform; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange in China. In addition, it offers cloud computing services, including elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, and management and application services, as well as big data analytics and a machine learning platform through its Alibaba Cloud Computing platform; Web hosting and domain name registration services; and payment and escrow services, as well as develops and operates mobile Web browsers. The company provides its solutions primarily for businesses. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has strategic collaborations with Driscoll's and Thai Union/Chicken of the Sea to launch their food products to China. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.