Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 127 5.52 N/A 5.49 20.63 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.62 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.65 and its 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s 1.91 beta is the reason why it is 91.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 45.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $161. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 38.89% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. 0.3% are Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 16.36% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -27.03% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.