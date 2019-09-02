Comparing of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Both Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 126 4.98 N/A 5.49 20.63 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 14% 9.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. On the competitive side is, Myovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 2.3 Current Ratio and a 2.3 Quick Ratio. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $167.5, while its potential upside is 66.24%. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 194.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.8% and 33.4%. About 0.3% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.35% -13.7% -15.54% -6.62% -13.85% 16.36% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes life-transforming therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease. It also provides Strensiq (asfotase alfa), a targeted enzyme replacement therapy for patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP); and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa) for the treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency. In addition, the company conducts Phase III clinical trials for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; and Phase II clinical trials for antibody mediated rejection in presensitized renal transplant patients. Further, it develops cPMP (ALXN 1101) that is in Phase II/III trial for treating metabolic disorders; SBC-103, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metabolic disorders; ALXN 1210 (IV) that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PNH and aHUS; and ALXN 1210, which is in Phase I clinical trials to evaluate subcutaneous delivery. The company serves distributors, pharmacies, hospitals, hospital buying groups, and other health care providers, as well as governments and government agencies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has agreements with X-Chem Pharmaceuticals (X-Chem) to identify novel drug candidates from X-Chem's proprietary drug discovery engine; and Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. (Moderna) that provides the option to purchase drug products for the development and commercialization of Moderna's messenger RNA therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.